Google is honoring the birth of hip hop with a doodle that puts you in the DJ booth   

The search engine giant Google has unveiled a new doodle on its home page commemorating the birth of hip hop 44 years ago.

By clicking on today's Google doodle you are transported to an interactive player that allows you to choose records, fade between them, choose the pace of the beat and even scratch.

For the celebration animation, Google has teamed up with visual artist and rapper Fab 5 Freddy.

The story goes that Jamaican-born DJ Kool Herc was the first to extend the break beat of a song by using two records, which in turn allowed dancers to move for longer and MC's to rap over the music.

The first example of this, according to Fab 5 Freddy, was at a party in the South Bronx in New York City in 1973.