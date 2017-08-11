How to send money using Siri on your iPhone

You can use Apple's Siri voice assistant to send money using your iPhone.
This morning, for example, I needed to send my friend money for the upcoming fantasy football season. I was getting out of the car and, instead of fumbling with Venmo to enter in his name and the amount I owed him, I just asked Siri to send my friend Steve $100.
That was it.
Of course, configuring it takes a couple of steps. Here's how to get started.
First you'll need to pick your app of choice.
Venmo, PayPal and Square Cash are some of the more popular options. With iOS 11, due in September, Apple Pay will let you send and receive money, too.
I'll use Venmo for this guide, though the steps should be pretty standard across apps.
You'll need to allow Venmo (or the app of your choice) to access your contacts.
Now you'll need to make sure the app integrates with Siri.
Now you can speak to Siri and ask her to send money.
A command as simple as "Send Todd Haselton $100" will do the trick. Siri will ask you for a note after this (Venmo always requires some form of note with payment, like "money for pizza" for example) to which you can provide anything you want.
Now Siri is permanently configured to work with Venmo. The next time you owe someone money, just ask her to send it.