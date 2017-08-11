    How to send money using Siri on your iPhone

    Share

    ×

    Tech Guide

    How to send money using Siri on your iPhone

    CNBC Tech: Siri money
    Todd Haselton | CNBC
    • Siri lets you send money using your voice with apps such as Venmo, PayPal and Square Cash.
    • There's a little bit of configuration required to get started, but anyone can do it.
    • Here's a guide to using Siri to send money to friends and family.

    You can use Apple's Siri voice assistant to send money using your iPhone.

    This morning, for example, I needed to send my friend money for the upcoming fantasy football season. I was getting out of the car and, instead of fumbling with Venmo to enter in his name and the amount I owed him, I just asked Siri to send my friend Steve $100.

    That was it.

    Of course, configuring it takes a couple of steps. Here's how to get started.

    Pick a payment app

    CNBC Tech: Siri money 2
    Todd Haselton | CNBC

    First you'll need to pick your app of choice.

    Venmo, PayPal and Square Cash are some of the more popular options. With iOS 11, due in September, Apple Pay will let you send and receive money, too.

    I'll use Venmo for this guide, though the steps should be pretty standard across apps.

    Allow access to your contacts

    CNBC Tech: Siri money 3
    Todd Haselton | CNBC

    You'll need to allow Venmo (or the app of your choice) to access your contacts.

    • Tap the icon on the top left of the app.
    • Tap Settings.
    • Tap Privacy and Sharing.
    • Toggle Facebook Friends and Phone Contacts.
    • This will let Siri know who you're trying to send money to when you speak a name.

    Configure Siri

    CNBC Tech: Siri money 4
    Todd Haselton | CNBC

    Now you'll need to make sure the app integrates with Siri.

    • Open your iPhone's Settings.
    • Tap "Siri & Search."
    • Scroll to Venmo and open it.
    • Toggle the "Use with Siri" option so that it's on.

    Speak to Siri

    CNBC Tech: Siri money
    Todd Haselton | CNBC

    Now you can speak to Siri and ask her to send money.

    A command as simple as "Send Todd Haselton $100" will do the trick. Siri will ask you for a note after this (Venmo always requires some form of note with payment, like "money for pizza" for example) to which you can provide anything you want.

    Now Siri is permanently configured to work with Venmo. The next time you owe someone money, just ask her to send it.

    more from Tech Guide