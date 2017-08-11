How to send money using Siri on your iPhone

You can use Apple's Siri voice assistant to send money using your iPhone.

This morning, for example, I needed to send my friend money for the upcoming fantasy football season. I was getting out of the car and, instead of fumbling with Venmo to enter in his name and the amount I owed him, I just asked Siri to send my friend Steve $100.

That was it.

Of course, configuring it takes a couple of steps. Here's how to get started.