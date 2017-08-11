    ×

    North Korea tensions are set to cause a stir on Wall Street

    U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Friday, as tensions between the U.S. and North Korea continue to add jitters to market sentiment worldwide.

    Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 25 points, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures declined 4.25 points and 18.25 points, respectively.

    With little economic data and few major earnings due out on Friday, investors are likely to be looking to the U.S. Federal Reserve and the political sphere, for cues when it comes to trading.

    Spencer Platt | Getty Images News | Getty Images
    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on January 6, 2016 in New York City.

    In the latest developments between the two countries' war of words, President Donald Trump issued another set of statements on Thursday, saying that his warning of bringing "fire and fury" to North Korea – if it continues its threats – may not have been "tough enough".

    "The people of this country should be very comfortable, and I will tell you this: If North Korea does anything in terms of even thinking about attack, of anybody that we love or we represent or our allies or us, they can be very, very nervous," Trump said.

    "I'll tell you why, and they should be very nervous. Because things will happen to them like they never thought possible."

    Consequently, markets have shown signs of nervousness, with stocks in Europe trading lower in early trade, while Asia markets finished trade in the red. In the previous session, U.S. stocks finished in negative territory.

    Meanwhile, looking to the Fed, Dallas Fed President Rob Kaplan is set to be at the University of Texas at Arlington's Accounting CPE event, while Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari is expected to be present at the Independent Community Bankers of Minnesota Annual Convention, in Bloomington.

    On Friday, Telus, Acushnet and J. C. Penney are set to publish earnings; and when it comes to data, consumer price index figures are set to come out at 8.30 a.m. ET.

    Looking to the commodities sphere, oil prices ticked lower as concerns surrounding oversupply in the market continues to weigh on sentiment.

    At 6:57 a.m. ET, U.S. crude hovered around $48.26 per barrel, while Brent stood around $51.63.

    —CNBC's Jacob Pramuk contributed to this report.

