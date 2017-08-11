North Korea tensions are set to cause a stir on Wall Street

In the latest developments between the two countries' war of words, President Donald Trump issued another set of statements on Thursday, saying that his warning of bringing "fire and fury" to North Korea – if it continues its threats – may not have been "tough enough".

"The people of this country should be very comfortable, and I will tell you this: If North Korea does anything in terms of even thinking about attack, of anybody that we love or we represent or our allies or us, they can be very, very nervous," Trump said.

"I'll tell you why, and they should be very nervous. Because things will happen to them like they never thought possible."

Consequently, markets have shown signs of nervousness, with stocks in Europe trading lower in early trade, while Asia markets finished trade in the red. In the previous session, U.S. stocks finished in negative territory.

Meanwhile, looking to the Fed, Dallas Fed President Rob Kaplan is set to be at the University of Texas at Arlington's Accounting CPE event, while Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari is expected to be present at the Independent Community Bankers of Minnesota Annual Convention, in Bloomington.