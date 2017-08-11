PRO Talks: Ritholtz' Michael Batnick on successful long term investing

Ritholtz Wealth Management's Michael Batnick shared his views on investing in an exclusive interview for CNBC PRO with Mike Santoli.

On long term investing: "If you buy and you hold, you'll do better than anyone that does anything else generally speaking ... How do you put yourself in a position where you can actually buy and hold? That's probably the most important thing for investors to think about," Batnick said.

"It's not 'am I overpaying for this active fund?' It's how do you stay invested? How do you prevent yourself from being all in or all out and making these decisions that cost you ... potentially hundreds of thousands of dollars."

Batnick is the director of research at Ritholtz, which oversees around $550 million in assets and was founded in 2013 by Barry Ritholtz and Josh Brown. As a member of the firm's investment committee, he is responsible for the firm's research efforts as well as developing and implementing risk management strategies.

He also discusses:

What's sustaining the bull market.

Balancing a portfolio between equities and bonds.

How to use social media for investing.

Managing portfolio risk.

