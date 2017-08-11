RV sales soar across Europe and US as people fall back in love with the road trip

Recreational vehicles (RVs), caravans, campervans or motorhomes - whatever size they are and whatever you call them, they are back and picking up a new generation of eager fans just wanting to hit the road.

Europe has seen a resurgence in leisure vehicle purchases, with consumers once again opting for these "big-ticket items" after the euro zone debt crisis of 2013 and the financial crash of 2008.

The latest numbers from the European Caravan Federation (ECF) show the European motorcaravan and caravan market did exceedingly well in 2016, registering its highest sales in seven years. A total of 170,064 leisure vehicles were newly registered in Europe in 2016, according to the ECF, a robust gain of 10.6 percent and a trend, it says, that reflects the continued popularity of caravan camping and travel in Europe as a whole.

In the first quarter of this year, Germany - the largest market for leisure vehicles - saw a 6 percent year-on-year rise with 14,366 new registrations, whereas Great Britain showed a 6.6 percent rise with 9,770 new vehicles registered. This comes as car sales in both countries remain weak, with Germany seeing just a 2 percent rise in the first half of 2017, and the U.K. seeing a contraction.