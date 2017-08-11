Two arrested in connection with Europe's 'toxic' eggs scandal, EU Commissioner calls for summit

Europe's food safety commissioner urged countries to stop "blaming and shaming" one another over a continental eggs contamination scare on Friday.

Tensions between agricultural ministers in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany have risen after traces of a moderately toxic pesticide – called fipronil – were found in batches of eggs.

While Belgian regulators were criticized for not acting fast enough after the fipronil contamination was first reported, Belgium's agriculture minister argued on Wednesday that it had been the Dutch who were dragging their feet in response to the potentially harmful pesticide.

"Blaming and shaming will bring us nowhere and I want to stop this," EU Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, Vytenis Andriukaitis, said in a statement on Friday.

"We need to work together to draw lessons learnt and move forward instead of losing energy on finger pointing," he added.

Andriukaitis said he planned to organize a meeting of ministers and national watchdogs before the end of September in an attempt to resolve the ongoing dispute.