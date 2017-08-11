UK estate agent draws map of where to live to avoid ‘nuclear impact zone’ – then says sorry

A map of where to live in the UK to avoid "any nuclear impact from World War Three" | Emoov

A British real estate agent that drew up a map of where to live in the U.K. to avoid "any nuclear impact from World War Three" has apologized for the stunt.

Its publication comes as President Donald Trump ramps up rhetoric against North Korea, today saying that the U.S. military is "locked and loaded" should leader Kim Jong Un "act unwisely".

The U.K. is well out of range of any threat from North Korea, but property agent eMoov said that capital city London would be "the obvious choice" for any strike on the country.

"Luckily, we're out of range from any North Korean missiles, but if the world was to descend into nuclear madness the fall out would mean house prices would probably become irrelevant," eMoov CEO Russell Quirk told CNBC via email on Friday.

"That said, with buyer demand already at explosive levels compared to the ground zero stock levels available, a nuclear war could see these more affordable areas grow in value as demand for a house still standing outside of an impact zone increases."

eMoov used data from "Nukemap," an interactive map created by nuclear historian Alex Wellerstein to show what would happen if a nuclear weapon attack exploded in a user's vicinity.

The firm said that the most affordable option for Brits worried about the "impending end of the world" would be Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, which is in the North West of England. Houses in the town would go for an average price of £112,279 ($145,348), the online estate agent said.

It also pointed to areas in Scotland and Wales as prime buying opportunities for British consumers scared of any prospect of nuclear war.