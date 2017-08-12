Don't buy the Eufy Genie, an Amazon Echo Dot copycat

The Eufy Genie is a copycat of the Amazon Echo Dot that ships with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant, and costs just $35.

Amazon supports the products and others like it, since it wants to get Alexa in as many places as possible — even if this technically competes with Amazon hardware. It's a weird strategy.

The Eufy Genie was announced earlier this week, so I called one in to see if it's any good, and whether or not it's worth buying over the $50 Amazon Echo Dot.