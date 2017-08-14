Job-hopping may be your best bet at a big salary bump, but changing employers can also entail losing a lot of money.

Workers are in for another lackluster year of pay raises. A new survey from advisory firm Willis Towers Watson found that companies expect to award an average increase of 3 percent for employees and managers — the same rate they've given each year for the past three years.

Willis Towers Watson surveyed 819 companies earlier this year.

Raise potential varies by performance. Workers with the highest performance ratings can expect an average salary increase of 4.5 percent, the survey found, while those with average ratings can expect 2.6 percent and below-average ratings, 1 percent.

One way to score a bigger salary? Switch jobs. "Job switchers" saw their wages grow nearly a percentage point more over the past year than "job stayers," according to a recent report from Nomura. The investment firm looked at early 2017 data from the Atlanta Fed Wage Tracker and the ADP Workforce Vitality Report.