After-hours buzz: P, SYF & more

Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Pandora shot up nearly 4 percent in extended trading after the company announced a new CEO at the closing bell. Roger Lynch, former head of online TV provider Sling, will take over for Pandora's founder, Tim Westergren, who became CEO of the company for the second time just last year.

Synchrony Financial's shares jumped more than 4 percent in after hours trading. Warren Buffett's conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway revealed a stake of 17.46 million shares in the Connecticut-based company in a financial disclosure after the bell.

Shares of Arconic fell more than 2 percent in extended trading. The lightweight metals manufacturer posted gains in day trading on Monday for the first time since Aug. 7.

Shares of General Electric slipped slightly on relatively strong volume after Berkshire Hathaway said it had shed its stake in the conglomerate.