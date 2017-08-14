Billionaire Soros a holdout while hedge funds dump Snap shares one quarter after buying them

Most of the big hedge funds that bought Snap shares in the first quarter sold them just one quarter later, leaving billionaire George Soros as the only major investor still owning shares in the social media company.

David Tepper's Appaloosa Management dissolved its 100,000-share stake in Snap in the second quarter, according to a regulatory filing Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Moore Capital and Jana Partners also sold out of their Snap positions, according to separate filings.