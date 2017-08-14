Early movers: TSLA, PG, FCAU, VFC, BLK & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Sysco — The food distributor posted earnings per share and revenue that topped analysts' expectations. Sysco reported earnings per share of 72 cents on sales of $14.421 billion. Analysts polled by Reuters expected a profit of 71 cents a share on revenue of $14.35 billion.

Procter & Gamble — The company urged shareholders to vote against activist investor Nelson Peltz, saying Peltz is seeking a board seat to satisfy his own agenda. "P&G right now is balance and focus, with the Board and employees continuing a steady commitment to a plan that is working. P&G will not benefit from change for the sake of change," the company said in a letter.

JD.com — The second-largest e-commerce firm in China said its net loss widened during the second quarter as marketing expenses soared 63 percent. JD.com's U.S.-listed shares fell 4 percent in the premarket.

Fiat Chrysler — The automaker's U.S.-listed shares rose more than 4 percent in the premarket after Automotive News reported that representatives from a Chinese car company made at least one offer in the past month to buy Fiat. Fiat Chrysler did not immediately respond to CNBC.com's request for comment.

VF Corp. — VF Corp. said it will buy the owner of Dickies and Workrite for about $820 million in cash. VF, which owns Timberland and Wrangler brands, said it expects the deal to add 2 cents a share to its current-year earnings forecast of $2.94 a share.

BlackRock — Dan Loeb's Third Point took a stake worth about $678.7 million in BlackRock during the second quarter, according to a 13F filing released Friday.

Mondelez — Nelson Peltz's Trian Partners reduced its stake in Mondelez by 3.9 percent last quarter, according to a regulatory filing released Friday.

Tesla — Elon Musk's electric car maker raised $1.8 billion at a yield of 5.3 percent in its first junk-bond offering last week. Analysts expected Tesla to raise about $1.5 billion. The company's stock rose 1.7 percent before the bell.

—Reuters contributed to this report.