Google cancels Neo-Nazi site registration soon after it was dumped by GoDaddy

GoDaddy boots white supremacist website because of what it wrote about Charlottesville victim 5 Hours Ago | 00:42

Google canceled the registration of a Nazi website soon after it moved its domain registration to the service, a Google spokesperson told CNBC.

"We are cancelling Daily Stormer's registration with Google Domains for violating our terms of service," the company representative said in a statement.

Earlier Monday, The Daily Stormer moved its domain registration to Google after hosting firm GoDaddy said it would sever ties with the site that promoted Saturday's deadly rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

At that time, a "whois" search of Internet domains on Monday listed Alphabet's Google as registrar for The Daily Stormer, a white supremacist website associated with the alt-right movement.

The Google domain registration site says that customers can transfer domains to the Internet giant through an automated, online process that can take 20 minutes.

GoDaddy disclosed on Sunday via Twitter that it had given The Daily Stormer 24 hours to move its domain to another provider, saying it had violated the company's terms of service."

GoDaddy has previously come under sharp criticism for hosting The Daily Stormer and other sites that spread hate.

The company decided to boot the on Sunday out of fear that it could be used to incite further violence after the events in Charlottesville, including the death of Heather Heyer, who was fatally struck by a car allegedly driven by a man with white nationalist views.

"With the violence that occurred over the weekend, the company believed this site could incite additional violence," said the person who was not authorized to publicly discuss the matter.