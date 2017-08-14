Hedge-fund honchos including David Tepper are loading up on Alibaba

David Tepper's Appaloosa Management and three other hedge funds took new stakes in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba in the second quarter, according to the latest quarterly filings.

Appaloosa disclosed a 3.7 million stake in shares of Alibaba, according to a Monday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Dan Loeb's Third Point bought 4.5 million shares, according to a Friday filing.