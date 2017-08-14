Powerball jackpot increases to $430 million

What to do when you win the Powerball 3:10 PM ET Wed, 22 Feb 2017 | 00:44

The Powerball jackpot is now $430 million, after Saturday's drawing failed to yield a winner for the top prize.

Saturday's Powerball drawing was a would-be millionaire's second opportunity over the weekend to win a jackpot of more than $350 million. Friday's Mega Millions drawing resulted in one lucky winner in Illinois taking home the $393 million jackpot — the fifth largest in the game's history and the second largest awarded to a single ticket.

The next Powerball drawing is at 10:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday. If the prize amount doesn't go up before then, the $430 million Powerball jackpot would the ninth largest in the game's history, and the 12th largest in U.S. lottery history.