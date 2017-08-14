Pentagon's recent second-ranking civilian official joins Raytheon's board

Raytheon on Monday said Robert O. Work, the former deputy secretary of Defense, was elected to its board of directors.

The announcement comes just a month after he left the second-ranking civilian post at the Pentagon, which made him essentially the day-to-day manager of the government's largest bureaucracy. The Department of Defense has more than 1.3 million service members on active duty and around 742,000 civilian personnel.

"Bob is well known in both the public and private sectors for his significant expertise in global security matters, most especially in the areas of defense strategy, advanced technologies, international studies and acquisition reform," Raytheon Chairman and CEO Thomas Kennedy said in a release. "In an era of rapid technological and geo-political change, Bob's vision and expertise will serve us well as we continue to shape our company for future success."

Work, 64, was appointed to the Department of Defense post in 2014 by President Barack Obama and left the job in July 2017. Work stayed on at the Pentagon several months into the Trump administration because of the lack of unfilled posts in the transition. A 27-year military veteran, Work retired from service in 2001 with the rank of colonel.

Work's election to the Raytheon board continues what some have previously described as the "resolving door" between the Pentagon and industry. Raytheon declined comment beyond the press release.

Prior to getting nominated as President Donald Trump's Defense secretary, James Mattis was on the board of General Dynamics, a large defense contractor. Similarly, Work's successor as the second in charge at the Pentagon is Patrick Shanahan, a former senior vice president of supply chain and operations for Boeing, another major defense firm.

Additionally, General Dynamics has a former deputy secretary of Defense on its board, Rudy DeLeon, who was elected to the post in 2014. DeLeon, who served in the Pentagon post from 2000 to 2001, was named to the corporate board several years after leaving the government post.