Google and Samsung are using this start-up to duplicate Apple's Genius Bar — in your house

In-home demos are free for customers for now. Other repairs or installations cost $30 to $200. In the event where a customer doesn't buy a device after they've indulged in a demonstration, Puls still gets paid. But Eyal wouldn't comment on specific arrangements with partners such as Samsung and Google.

Puls faces a bevy of competitors when it comes to mobile device repairs, most notably Best Buy's Geek Squad business, and other start-ups like iCracked or UBreakiFix.

More recently, Amazon has begun to offer Smart Home Services, where it sends technicians to a user's home to see how well the Echo, and Alexa-enabled devices can work in their own homes.

Ronen said his company's strength is in the convenience it can promise thanks to its own software. "We made something we call a 'matchmaking mechanism,' that figures out in half-a-second which technician has the skills, availability, the right parts on hand and so on to get to you and help you this hour," he said.

Puls just raised a $25 million series B funding from Temasek-backed Red Dot Capital, Samsung NEXT, Sequoia Capital and other investors, bringing its total capital raised to $43 million. Puls plans to use its funding to expand beyond the 40 U.S. cities where it is operating today and to add new devices like smart security systems and the newest iPhones and Samsung Edge devices to its platform.

An investor with Samsung's VC arm, Christina Bechhold Russ, told CNBC her company invested in Puls because its service is a net-positive for Samsung's customers and business.

"There are barriers to adoption for people when it comes to these new connected devices, or the smart home. It has to be frictionless, especially if you want to reach populations that aren't as comfortable using tech already," she said.





