    The empty Oval Office: Check out scenes from the White House's renovations

    White House

    The White House is undergoing a major renovation while President Donald Trump takes a 17-day working vacation in Bedminster, New Jersey. The Government Services Administration oversees the massive project, which began last week and will include new heating and air conditioning systems, fresh carpeting, and repairs to the South Portico steps on the South Lawn, as well as renovating the Navy Mess kitchen, the West Wing lower lobby and the IT system. The following photos from Getty Images and Reuters show some of the work being done.

    —CNBC's Adam Jeffery contributed to this report.

      Construction cranes work to repair the South Portico steps as part of a large rennovation project at the White House August 11, 2017 in Washington, DC.
      Getty Images

      The Oval Office of the White House sits emptied of all furniture, carpet and other decor during renovations at the White House in Washington, August 11, 2017.
      Jim Bourg | Reuters

      Construction workers pull new rolls of carpet out of a truck to take them into the West Wing offices during renovations at the White House in Washington, U.S. August 11, 2017.
      Jim Bourg | Reuters

      Workers cut new carpeting in the driveway outside the West Wing during rennovation work at the White House August 11, 2017 in Washington, DC.
      Getty Images

      Furniture and materials from the White House are stored in temporary containers outside the West Wing while remodeling work continues August 11, 2017 in Washington, DC.
      Getty Images

      Construction workers lay carpet on a ramp from the West Wing offices to the White House colonnade.
      Jim Bourg | Reuters

      A piece of furniture with an attached 'PANIC' button sits in the Roosevelt Room during rennovation work at the White House August 11, 2017 in Washington, DC.
      Getty Images

      Workers of M&F Concrete install granite curb on the ground of the White House in front of the West Wing.
      Getty Images

      Former White House Press Secretary and Communications Director Sean Spicer, who is continuing to work at the White House until the end of the month, checks his email as he stands amidst construction equipment outside the empty Oval Office.
      Jim Bourg | Reuters

      Areas in the Rose Garden are closed off during renovation work at the White House August 11, 2017 in Washington, DC.
      Getty Images

