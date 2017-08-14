The empty Oval Office: Check out scenes from the White House's renovations

The White House is undergoing a major renovation while President Donald Trump takes a 17-day working vacation in Bedminster, New Jersey. The Government Services Administration oversees the massive project, which began last week and will include new heating and air conditioning systems, fresh carpeting, and repairs to the South Portico steps on the South Lawn, as well as renovating the Navy Mess kitchen, the West Wing lower lobby and the IT system. The following photos from Getty Images and Reuters show some of the work being done.

—CNBC's Adam Jeffery contributed to this report.