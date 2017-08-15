This article first appeared in Larry Summers' blog.
I have since Inauguration Day been troubled by abdication of moral responsibility on the part of business who have lent their reputations to President Trump. So congratulations to Merck CEO Ken Frazier on his resignation from Trump's American Manufacturing Council over the President's manifestly inadequate response to Charlottesville. Interestingly, the President lashed out by tweet at Frazier, who is African American, for resigning. He did not lash out at Disney CEO Robert Iger or Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who are white, when they resigned from his Strategic and Policy Forum because of the President's decision to pull out of the Paris climate accord.
Andrew Ross Sorkin gets it absolutely right when he asks why there have not been more resignations from Trump's various Advisory Councils. As I've discussed before, the President has again and again traduced American values of international cooperation, of integrity in government, and of human decency. No advisor committed to the bipartisan American traditions of government can possibly believe he or she is being effective at this point. And all should feel ashamed for complicity in Trump's words and deeds. I sometimes wonder how they face their children.
After this weekend, I am not sure what it would take to get these CEOs to resign. Demonizing ethnic groups? That has happened. Renouncing international agreements that have supported business interests? That has happened. Personal profiteering from the Presidency? Also happened. Failure to deliver on ballyhooed promises? That has happened as well.
Of course, CEOs might argue that while they also loathe all that is wrong with the Trump administration, they can be more effective by remaining involved. Give me a break. Anyone who thinks that by attending a meeting less than monthly with 30 people in a room they are moving the nation is engaged in egotistical self-delusion of a high order. Yes, technical advice on specific issues might be a valuable contribution. But there is no reason why providing such advice requires lending one's prestige or that of one's company to Donald Trump.