The CEOs who quit Trump's council this week all have lagging stocks

Yet their decisions also call attention to their respective company stock prices, and all have had a rough time during the Trump administration.

Intel shares, for example, are down about 1 percent for the year, while the Dow Jones industrial average of which is a component, was up more than 11 percent as of Tuesday morning.

Wall Street analysts who rate Intel's stock expect the chipmaker to post a 3 percent rise in sales this year, while earnings per share are seen climbing to $3.01, up from $2.72 in 2016, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Intel shares slipped in early trading Tuesday, putting them in the red for the year.

Merck, also a Dow component, has seen its shares rise 4 percent this year, or less than half the gain in the Dow.

Its sales are expected to tick up 1.2 percent this year, while profit is seen rising to $3.87 a share, versus $3.78 last year, based on analysts' consensus earning forecast.

Merck shares were slightly lower early Tuesday.

Under Armour has fared even worse this year, plunging 39 percent year-to-date, versus a 10 percent rise in the Standard & Poor's 500 Index.

The company's share-price drop began shortly after Trump took office in late January, thanks to a fourth-quarter earning report and a forecast that disappointed Wall Street.

Under Armour shares fell more than 2 percent in early trading Tuesday.