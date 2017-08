A whole slew of data is set to be released on Tuesday, with retail sales, import and export price indexes and the Empire State manufacturing survey all due out at 8.30 a.m. ET.

Later on in the day, business inventories and the NAHB/Wells Fargo housing market index will come out at 10.00 a.m. ET, followed by Treasury International Capital (TIC) data, due out at 4.00 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $20 billion in 52-week bills and $35 billion in four-week bills.

In the latest news surrounding North Korea's ongoing tensions with the U.S., the Asian country's leader Kim Jong Un stated that he would hold fire on making a decision surrounding a missile strike on the area around Guam, with the leader reportedly looking for future actions by the U.S. before making a decision, Reuters reported citing the KCNA.

Meanwhile, unease still permeates the U.S. political space after the CEOs of Intel, Merck and Under Armour announced that they would be dropping out of the U.S. President Donald Trump's American Manufacturing Council.