How to play the airline bumping game to your advantage

Ten thousand dollars could buy a diamond ring. Renovate a home.

Apparently it's not enough to compensate for getting bumped from a flight.

Twenty percent of Americans think no amount of money makes up for getting bumped, even $10,000, according to a survey by PolicyGenius. Nearly half would require between $2,000 to $10,000 to feel compensated, and 70 percent said anything below $2,000 isn't worth it. The insurance comparison website surveyed 1,500 U.S. adults online in July.

Yet getting booted has its perks, according to travel experts. Flight bumps occur when airlines have more passengers booked than seats available, offering compensation to anyone who volunteers to change their flight.

So when is it a good time to raise your hand or keep quiet?

"Bumping has a bad reputation, and if you need to get to where you're going right on time, it's obviously a bad thing," said Julian Mark Kheel, a senior writer at travel site The Points Guy. "But if you have the flexibility and your schedule allows for it, it might be a great tool."