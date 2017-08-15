How to use Facebook's camera app to create GIFs

Facebook updated its camera application on Tuesday with fun new features, including the ability to create GIFs and add filters to live broadcasts.
They're silly, but your kids might get a kick out of them.
Unlike many of Facebook's recent updates, this isn't an obvious copy of any specific Snapchat feature. Instead, it's a set of small and compelling features for the Facebook Camera, which launched in March.
Here's a look at what you can do.
If you haven't noticed it before, you can access the Facebook camera feature by opening Facebook and swiping right across the screen.
If you tap the button on the top-right of the screen, you'll be able to create and record new two-second GIFs. Here I am with one of Facebook's Justice League filters. Go ahead, share it with your kids.
You can also use the filters while broadcasting live, in case you want to be dressed up as a specific character or overlay fun effects on your face. Just toggle through the different filters by tapping each option at the bottom of the screen. Some even animate if you move your face.
Finally, Facebook lets you share those text posts you've started to see in your feed with your stories or in direct messages to other folks.You create these as a regular post, adding the text you want and then selecting the background that should go with it, then share as you wish.