This is what happens when Lamborghini takes its most expensive model to a new extreme

With all the downforce that Lambo has added to the S version, the car takes high-speed turns with enough force to get your adrenaline surging but with enough confidence and control to still feel safe. Accelerating off a red light has never felt or sounded better — especially when you roll down the car's windows to get the full effect. With an engine sound like that, and its upgraded exhaust system design to improve engine sound and resonance, I had little desire to test the car's audiophile-quality music system.



And driving an Aventador always attracts attention. Between its space-age edges and angles, and its thundering, naturally aspirated V-12, the Aventador S is the ultimate road theater. Even if you're not in EGO mode, this car will inflate any owner's public profile.