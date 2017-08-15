Trump doesn't 'know the facts' when he says Merck is shipping jobs overseas

"Merck Pharma is a leader in higher & higher drug prices while at the same time taking jobs out of the U.S.," the president wrote in a tweet Monday afternoon. "Bring jobs back & LOWER PRICES!"

Trump reiterated his comments about jobs in a press conference Tuesday, mentioning only Merck of all the companies that left his council. But the president, who said he waited over the weekend to renounce white supremacy groups because "before I make a statement I like to know the facts," may want to check his facts.

The percentage of Merck employees in the U.S. has remained between 38 and 39 percent since 2011, the year Frazier became CEO.

"Of all the companies to attack, Merck wouldn't be the one I'd choose," said Les Funtleyder, a portfolio manager at E Squared Capital, which owns Merck shares. "Clearly the president is making it personal when it really isn't."

Merck employed about 68,000 people around the world at the end of last year, about 26,500 of whom were in the U.S., including Puerto Rico, according to its annual report. Its total number of employees is down by 20,000 worldwide since 2011, as the company cut jobs after its merger with Schering-Plough. But its proportion of employees in the U.S. has remained steady.

"Merck is one of the better companies in the industry as far as keeping jobs around, in terms of drug assistance, and it has a history of being a good corporate citizen," said Funtleyder, who worked at Merck in the 1990s and is author of the book "Health-care Investing." Trump's "criticisms are misguided at best."

Merck is headquartered in New Jersey, and its principal research facilities are in six U.S. cities as well as in Switzerland and China. Its manufacturing operations are headquartered in Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, and it has production facilities in nine locations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Outside the U.S., Merck says it has facilities in Japan, Singapore, South Africa, Western Europe, Central and South America and Asia.

Merck doesn't provide a breakdown of where its products are manufactured, or a footprint of its manufacturing by employee count. Of 203 open manufacturing jobs listed on Merck's website Tuesday evening, 86 were in the U.S., the most of any country, followed by 37 in the Netherlands and 23 in Ireland.