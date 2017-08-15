RBS plans to cut 880 IT jobs by 2020, UK labor union says

The Royal Bank of Scotland plans to cut 880 jobs from its IT department in London by 2020, according to a U.K. labor union.

Britain's Unite union claimed on Tuesday that the bank had informed staff of a further 40 percent cut of permanent IT staff, as well as a 65 percent reduction of contractors.

RBS employed 2,200 IT workers in 2016, but in three years' time plans to reduce those numbers to 950, the union said.

"Royal Bank of Scotland is continuing with its savage jobs culling program with today's announcement of a 40 percent cut in IT staff, totaling nearly 900 staff," Rob MacGregor, national officer for Unite, said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The decade of slashing jobs has done nothing to boost morale, increase consumer confidence or improve the bank's performance."

In March, the bank announced plans to close 158 branches – a potential loss of up to 362 jobs – due to a shift in customers preference for online banking.