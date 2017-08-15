"The president offers one set of messages when he is scripted and facing media pressure while telegraphing something else–sometimes the diametric opposite–when addressing his nutsy online base."

Set aside the inane whataboutism of the tweet itself: "39 shootings in Chicago this weekend, 9 deaths. No national media outrage. Why is that?"

Chicago's crime epidemic deserves media coverage, to be sure, but so does a white-nationalist rally that ends with a motor-vehicle rampage, the death of one innocent and the maiming of at least 19 others.

More notable was the author of the tweet, Jack Posobiec. The activist and "reporter" is a creature of the alt-right fevered swamps. He wouldn't deserve a minute's attention but for the fact that he has now been thrust into global prominence by the leader of the Free World.

Posobiec has described Richard Spencer, the organizer of the Charlotte night of the long torches, as "indispensable." He has peddled the conspiracy theory that Democrats ran a pedophilia ring out of a Washington pizza parlor. Most bizarre, by my lights, is his claim that globalist forces have drugged French President Emmanuel Macron since his earliest days and are now using him as a puppet.

"It may be a way that they found this guy [Macron] very, very young," he told the conspiracy network Infowars, "and they were using that to essentially turn him into a puppet, turn him into a marionette, and now they're plying him with drugs, keeping him drugged up and getting him to do whatever they want."

The expression that comes to mind is double discourse. The president offers one set of messages when he is scripted and facing media pressure while telegraphing something else–sometimes the diametric opposite–when addressing his nutsy online base. As for his defenders in the conservative media, the ones who are convinced that a responsible, presidential Trump is just around the corner: He will always disappoint you. And with each disappointment comes a fresh dose of humiliation.

Commentary by Sohrab Ahmari, a senior writer at Commentary Magazine.

