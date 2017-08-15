Uber runs afoul of regulators in yet another country, ignores cease and desist order

Uber said Tuesday that it would be ignoring an order from the Philippines' transport regulator to temporarily cease and desist operations.

The U.S.-based ride-hailing company said it has filed a motion for regulatory reconsideration after the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) issued an advisory on Monday, wherein it said it had suspended Uber's accreditation for a month. It ordered the tech giant to cease and desist operation of the booking app.

In response, Uber said early morning Tuesday it would comply with the order. Soon after, it said that in response to "overwhelming rider and driver demand," it had filed a motion with the LTFRB to reconsider the suspension.

"This means that Uber's operations will continue until the motion is resolved. Consequently, we will be resuming serving Metro Manila and Cebu," the ride-hailing firm said in a Facebook post. It added that the order from the regulators left "tens of thousands of riders" stranded on Tuesday morning, while drivers were "unable to access the earning opportunities."

Uber urged the regulators to resolve the matter quickly.