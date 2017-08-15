Unsealed texts show Travis Kalanick was cocky about China before Uber got creamed there

A legal dispute between Alphabet and Uber has gotten personal, after text messages to and from Uber's former CEO were unsealed in court filings.

The text messages are between Uber's then-CEO Travis Kalanick and Anthony Levandowski, a former engineer from Alphabet's Waymo that later founded a start-up that was acquired by Uber. The two companies are feuding about whether Levandowski used a Google trade secret at Uber.

But the two technology executives had wide ranging discussions around their rivals in autonomous driving, exchanging news articles and gossip, the text messages show.

Here are some of the highlights: