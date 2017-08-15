Bank stocks jump after economic data easily beat expectations

Bank stocks outperformed the broader market on Tuesday as Treasury yields rose on strong U.S. economic data.

The SPDR S&P Bank exchange-traded fund (KBE) advanced 0.8 percent after data showed retail sales jumping 0.6 percent in July, more than the expected increase of 0.4 percent. Meanwhile, import prices rebounded after two straight months of declines, advancing 0.1 percent.

The Empire State manufacturing index spiked to 25.2 in August from just 9.8 in July. The benchmark 10-year yield rose to 2.28 percent after the data deluge, helping lift bank stocks.

"The economic data is very supportive for the market," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities. "This is a very good cross-current for a market that's looking for a new catalyst."

The broader stock market, meanwhile, traded little changed, with the Dow Jones industrial average advancing just 20 points. The S&P 500 eked out a small gain while the Nasdaq composite traded just below the flatline.