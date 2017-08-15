    ×

    Bank stocks jump after economic data easily beat expectations

    • Retail sales rose 0.6 percent in July, more than the expected increase of 0.4 percent. Meanwhile, import prices rebounded after two straight months of declines, advancing 0.1 percent.
    • Investors also breathed a sigh of relief after Kim Jong Un said he would wait for further action out of the U.S. before making a decision surrounding a missile strike on Guam.
    Stocks rally for third day at open
    Bank stocks outperformed the broader market on Tuesday as Treasury yields rose on strong U.S. economic data.

    The SPDR S&P Bank exchange-traded fund (KBE) advanced 0.8 percent after data showed retail sales jumping 0.6 percent in July, more than the expected increase of 0.4 percent. Meanwhile, import prices rebounded after two straight months of declines, advancing 0.1 percent.

    The Empire State manufacturing index spiked to 25.2 in August from just 9.8 in July. The benchmark 10-year yield rose to 2.28 percent after the data deluge, helping lift bank stocks.

    "The economic data is very supportive for the market," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities. "This is a very good cross-current for a market that's looking for a new catalyst."

    The broader stock market, meanwhile, traded little changed, with the Dow Jones industrial average advancing just 20 points. The S&P 500 eked out a small gain while the Nasdaq composite traded just below the flatline.

    Stocks posted sharp gains on Monday, with the information technology sector closing at a record high. Last week, stocks posted their second-worst weekly performance of the year, with the S&P falling 1.43 percent.

    Investors also breathed a sigh of relief after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he would wait for further action out of the U.S. before making a decision surrounding a missile strike on Guam.

    "It feels like we may be able to work our way into a stalemate," said Wunderlich's Hogan. "With that in the backdrop, we can shift our focus to fundamentals."

    Gold, considered a traditionally safe trade, saw prices fall by more than 1 percent. Wall Street had loaded up on safe havens last week as they hedged against potential escalation in the war of words between President Donald Trump and the North Korean government.

    "As long as the economic expansion continues, the markets are likely to recover from geopolitical related volatility," Jason Pride, director of investment strategy at Glenmede, said in a note.

    "[T]his 8 year bull market has coincided with geopolitical events such as the Arab Spring, fears of a European Union breakup, annexation of Crimea and the Greek Debt Crisis. Conversely, some geopolitical events can have prolonged negative effects on the market; the key is to assess the probability of economic impact of each event," Pride said.

    On the earnings front, Dow component Home Depot posted better-than-expected results, but its stock traded 2.6 percent lower. Shares of Dick's Sporting Goods tanked nearly 20 percent after the company's results missed the mark.

    —CNBC's Alexandra Gibbs contributed to this report.

