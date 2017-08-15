    ×

    Watch Trump address Charlottesville violence, says lots of blame 'on both sides'

    If you are experiencing issues watching this video, tap here to view it in your browser.

    [The stream is slated to start at 3:45 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

    President Donald Trump speaks Tuesday about his infrastructure proposal, which has sat on the back burner as Republicans take longer than they expected to push through their top legislative priorities.

    Trump has pushed for a $1 trillion initiative to revive airports, roads and bridges, with public spending boosted by private funding.

    The president is expected to sign an executive order Tuesday aiming to streamline the permitting process for infrastructure.

