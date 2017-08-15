World’s largest data center to be built in Arctic Circle

Computers are thought to be on the cusp of a revolution as developers look toward the introduction of quantum power.

One attraction of a quantum powered computer is its ability to simultaneously calculate a number of different possibilities.

Peter Smith, Professor of Optoelectronics, University of Southampton told CNBC Tuesday that Google could this year announce a computer that supersedes current technology.

"So what does it mean for business? Well, it's huge. You give people much more computing power, then that affects finance, it affects business, it affects security, so you can use these things for example to crack encryption.

"You imagine a world in which a quantum computer can break much of what we're currently doing for security, across the internet, across finance," Smith added.

Smith said that although it could be viewed as a risk, quantum technology can also offer unparalleled levels of security.

"But then, that also raises the question of how will governments, how will people feel about totally secure communication that nobody else could break into," he added.

Smith said data centers would likely be key to quantum technology development as users looked to access the new computer power via the cloud.