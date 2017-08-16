    ×

    Mad Money with Jim Cramer

    Cramer's lightning round: Why Chipotle's not on my to-do list right now

    It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed:

    Chipotle Mexican Grill: "You know, I had said 18 months after an incident, that thing would come back, but then we had another incident and had to reset the clock, so it's not on my to-do list right now."

    Impinj Inc.: "Interesting. Radio frequency identification. Very crowded market, though. We've got to be a little bit careful."

    PayPal: "[CEO] Dan Schulman is remarkable. He has taken a company that so many of these analysts were burying and he has made it into a powerhouse. Yes, the stock is a buy, even up here at $60."

    Marriot International: "I think you should be [interested]. I didn't think that the announcement, the earnings, really should've triggered any sort of cut. I think it was a buying opportunity."

    Seabridge Gold, Inc.: "You see, that's a development-stage gold company. I like the proper ones. I like Kirkland Lake Gold, too, but yes, Randgold. [CEO] Dr. Mark Bristow is the real deal."

    Watch the full lightning round:

    Cramer's lightning round: Why Chipotle's not on my to-do list right now
    Cramer's lightning round: Why Chipotle's not on my to-do list right now   

    Questions for Cramer?
    Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

    Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
    Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram - Vine

    Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    CMG
    ---
    PI
    ---
    PYPL
    ---
    MAR
    ---
    SEA
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...