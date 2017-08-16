Early movers: TGT, UNH, MYL, FB, AMZN, GOOGL, WFC, URBN & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Target – The retailer reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.23 per share, four cents a share above estimates. Target also beat forecasts on the top line, in its second quarter comparable sales, and in its third-quarter and full-year outlook. Target saw increased customer traffic in its stores, as well as increased online sales.

UnitedHealth – The health insurer named its President David Wichmann as its new CEO, effective September 1. Current CEO Stephen Hemsley will move to the newly created role of executive chairman.

Mylan – Citi raised its rating on the generic drugmaker's stock to "buy" from "neutral," calling Mylan the "best house on a somewhat beleaguered block." Citi said Mylan is best positioned to execute in a challenging operating environment.

Facebook, Amazon.com, Alphabet – SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on those stocks with "buy" ratings, as part of an upbeat long-term assessment of the internet and digital media sector.

Wells Fargo — The bank announced the retirement of board chairman Stephen Sanger at year end, earlier than his previously planned April 2018 departure. He'll be replaced by vice chair and former Fed Governor Elizabeth Duke. The bank also announced the retirement at year-end of current directors Cynthia Milligan and Susan Swenson.

Urban Outfitters – Urban Outfitters reported quarterly earnings of 44 cents per share, seven cents a share above estimates. The apparel retailer also beat on the top line. Comparable sales did fall 4.9 percent, but that was a smaller decline than the 6.9 percent that analysts had anticipated.

Kansas City Southern – Kansas City Southern raised its quarterly dividend by three cents a share to 36 cents per share. The rail operator also announced a new $800 million share buyback plan.

BHP Billiton – BHP saw hedge fund Elliott Management raise its stake in the mining company to five percent, as it continues to push for change, but it did say BHP has already taken positive steps to improve its business.

Fiat Chrysler – The automaker has joined a self-driving alliance currently led by BMW, Intel, and Intel's recently acquired Mobileye unit.

AIG – AIG is putting a $2 billion death benefits portfolio up for sale, according to Reuters. The insurer is working with bankers at Goldman Sachs to find possible buyers, with Apollo Global Management said to be among those expressing interest.

Apple – Apple priced a Canadian sale of seven-year bonds, with the C$2.5 billion issue setting a record in the so-called "Maple" bond market. Separately, The Wall Street Journal reports that Apple has set aside a roughly $1 billion budget to buy and produce original programming.

Bristol-Myers Squibb – The drugmaker said a combination drug treatment for kidney cancer patients did not meet one of its primary goals in a late stage trial.

Verizon – Verizon is planning to compete with AT&T for emergency response customers, saying it will build "dedicated lanes" in its wireless network for firefighters, police, and others.

Agilent Technologies — Agilent reported adjusted quarterly profit of 59 cents per share, seven cents above estimates, with revenue also beating forecasts. The life sciences company also gave an upbeat forecast for the full year.