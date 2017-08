North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had reportedly delayed a decision to fire missiles towards the U.S. pacific territory of Guam on Tuesday, as Washington insisted any dialogue between the two nations would be up to Kim.

Meantime, in the U.S., stock indexes closed little changed in the previous session. However, the dollar hoarded significant gains on Wednesday on the back of stronger-than-expected retail data.

Back in Europe, the British government said Wednesday it does not wish to have any border posts between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, according to a new position paper on Brexit. The paper suggested the European Union shared similar views yet Brexit critics argued the U.K.'s proposals lacked credible detail.

On the earnings front, Maersk, Carlsberg and Admiral Group were all set to report their latest figures on Wednesday.