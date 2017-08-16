Thirty-one years ago today, Congress agreed on a tax-reform package. A bipartisan group of Republicans and Democrats lowered individual and corporate tax rates, closed loopholes and shifted some of the burden to corporations.

Thirty-one years later, no one has repeated that effort.

President Donald Trump has pledged to change that. Trump has promised to lower corporate and individual tax rates. He has not revealed how he plans to offset those cuts.

Congressional Republicans have said they will work with Trump. House Ways and Means committee chairman Kevin Brady and other committee members are at the Reagan Ranch on Wednesday to show their commitment to the cause.

Not everyone is convinced the results will match the rhetoric.

"Tax reform would be great, but it's hard to do," said Howard Gleckman, senior fellow at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center at the Urban Institute. "Certainly, anybody who thinks they can do broad-based tax reform in a few months is smoking an illegal substance."

Here's what happened 31 years ago.