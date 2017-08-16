If you live in a state with high-quality care for older Americans, chances are the cost of it isn't so great.

Data in a new report by Caring.com shows that seven of the top 10 states for quality elderly care also rank in the bottom 20 for the cost of those services.

"There's a trade-off," said Tim Sullivan, Caring.com vice president. "In some states, the quality of care is high, but so are the costs."

Coming in first for quality of care is Washington, yet it ranks 38th for cost. Alaska, which ranks right behind the Evergreen State, comes in last place in the expense column. Rounding out the top three for quality is Oregon, which ranks 39th when it comes to price.