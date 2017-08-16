Your first trade for Wednesday, August 16

The "Fast Money" traders shared their moves for the first hours of the trading day.

Pete Najarian was a buyer of Boeing.

Brian Kelly was a buyer of TJX Companies.

Dan Nathan was a seller of Wal-Mart.

Guy Adami was a buyer of Las Vegas Sands.

Trader disclosure: On August 15, 2017, the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Pete Najarian is long calls AA, AMAT, AVGO, BAC, C, CHK, CHRW, CMCSA, CPN, DAL, EOG, GLD, JBLU, KO, LULU, MDLZ, MSFT, MU, NVDA, PG, PHM, RF, RIO, SCSS, SFM, SGMS, TECK, UNP, X, XLF, YNDX. Pete Najarian is long stock AAPL, BAC, BKE, CHRW,CMCSA, DIS, DLTR, FSLR, GILD, GIS, GM, IBM, KO, KORS, LEN, MRK, MSFT, MU, PEP, PFE, RHT, SCSS, TXT, UAL, UNP, V, WDC, WFT, WYNN. Pete owns SMH puts, TLT puts. Pete is long calls KO. Brian Kelly is long Bitcoin, Ethereum, TWTR. Dan Nathan is long Sept xlf puts. Dan is also long DIS, INTC, M, SNAP, T, TWTR. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC, Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.