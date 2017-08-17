Apple and Aetna met last week to talk about the Apple Watch—here's what they discussed

Apple and Aetna conducted a series of meetings late last week to discuss the next step in their partnership, as reported by CNBC.

The primary topic of discussion was Apple's health-tracking smartwatch -- Apple Watch -- and whether it could be used to improve health outcomes. Currently, Aetna is gathering feedback from its own employees, who are currently testing whether the watch can help them eat better and exercise more regularly.

Mandi Bishop was among a small group of digital health influencers invited to the event. Chief medical officers from various health systems and a select group of Aetna employees were also invited, with Apple's Myoung Cha presiding over many of the discussions.

Bishop, who previously ran global health analytics at Dell and now has a startup called Lifely Insights, shared a few of her impressions from the event.