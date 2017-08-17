    ×

    Dow falls 75 points on concern Trump controversies have derailed Republican pro-business agenda

    • The Dow Jones industrial average fell as much as 134.16 points on fears that Gary Cohn, a business friendly advisor to the president, could resign his role as director of National Economic Council.
    • The Dow then pared those losses when reports indicated Cohn has no plans to resign and it was just speculation.
    U.S. equities fell on Thursday on concerns President Trump's recent controversies will not allow him to work with Congress to pass business-friendly legislation.

    The Dow Jones industrial average fell as much as 134.16 points on fears that Gary Cohn, a business friendly advisor to the president, could resign his role as director of National Economic Council because of Trump's remarks following the violent protests in Charlottesville, VA.

    "This [situation] is definitely disappointing for investors holding out hope for tax reform," Mike Baele, managing director at U.S. Bank Private Client Reserve. "It doesn't mean it's not going to happen, but it certainly" dampens the outlook.

    The Dow then pared those losses when reports indicated Cohn has no plans to resign and it was just speculation. Still, the concern remains that members of Congress and others in the business community would not want to work with the President following the backlash that led Trump to dissolve two CEO advisory forums.

    The index traded 75 points lower and was on track to snap a four-day winning streak.

    "We've had a lot of things happen recently, so if people want to sell, they have reasons to do it," said Anthony Conroy, president at Abel Noser. "We've also had a couple of really strong days so it's no surpise to see some profit taking."

    The S&P 500 slipped 0.42 percent, with information technology leading decliners. The Nasdaq composite lagged, falling 0.7 percent.

    Cohn will not be resigning, according to Axios:

    Stocks began their comeback after that tweet. CNBC later confirmed that Cohn will remain with the administration.

    "Gary intends to remain in his position as NEC Director at the White House. Nothing's changed," a White House official said.

    The White House press office issued a subsequent statement soon after.

    "Nothing has changed. Gary is focused on his responsibilities as NEC Director and any reports to the contrary are 100% false," a White House official said.

    In an interview with CNBC's "Squawk Box," Yale management expert Jeffrey Sonnenfeld said Cohn's resignation would "crash the markets."

    Shares of Wal-Mart fell 2 percent despite the company posting better-than-expected quarterly results.

    Chuck Grom, an analyst at Gordon Haskett, told CNBC's "Squad on the Street" earlier on Thursday that "this isn't a blow-away report ... it's a solid report," adding "I think this number needed to be a little bit better today to drive the stock higher."

    L Brands also reported results that topped expectations, but the company lowered its 2017 earnings-per-share guidance, sending the stock down more than 9 percent.

    Overall, calendar second-quarter earnings have been a mixed bag for retailers. Nordstrom posted better-than-expected earnings and sales, sending their stock higher. Meanwhile, earnings and sales for Macy's topped expectations, but investors sent the stock lower after the results came out.

    "The negative sentiment is spilling across the retail sector," said Kim Forrest, senior equity strategist at Fort Pitt Capital. "It makes people wonder about the health of the U.S. consumer."

    Cisco Systems shares, meanwhile, fell despite posting in-line results and better-than-expected sales.

    In economic news, weekly jobless claims fell to a seasonally adjusted 232,000 from 244,000. Meanwhile, U.S. factory output slipped in July as auto production fell off.

    In currencies, the euro fell off from a near 2½-year high against the dollar after a summary from the European Central Bank's July 20 meeting showed officials were concerned about an "overshooting" in the currency.

