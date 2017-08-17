Dow falls 75 points on concern Trump controversies have derailed Republican pro-business agenda

U.S. equities fell on Thursday on concerns President Trump's recent controversies will not allow him to work with Congress to pass business-friendly legislation.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell as much as 134.16 points on fears that Gary Cohn, a business friendly advisor to the president, could resign his role as director of National Economic Council because of Trump's remarks following the violent protests in Charlottesville, VA.

"This [situation] is definitely disappointing for investors holding out hope for tax reform," Mike Baele, managing director at U.S. Bank Private Client Reserve. "It doesn't mean it's not going to happen, but it certainly" dampens the outlook.

The Dow then pared those losses when reports indicated Cohn has no plans to resign and it was just speculation. Still, the concern remains that members of Congress and others in the business community would not want to work with the President following the backlash that led Trump to dissolve two CEO advisory forums.

The index traded 75 points lower and was on track to snap a four-day winning streak.

"We've had a lot of things happen recently, so if people want to sell, they have reasons to do it," said Anthony Conroy, president at Abel Noser. "We've also had a couple of really strong days so it's no surpise to see some profit taking."

The S&P 500 slipped 0.42 percent, with information technology leading decliners. The Nasdaq composite lagged, falling 0.7 percent.