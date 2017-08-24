After-hours buzz: TWTR, GME, ULTA & more

Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Autodesk rose more than 3 percent in extended trading after the company's second-quarter results beat estimates. The software company posted a loss of 11 cents per share — better than the 15-cent loss estimated by Thomson Reuters — on revenue of $502 million. The company also posted slightly weak third-quarter guidance for its top and bottom line.

Gamestop shares sunk nearly 8 percent in after-hours trading. The video game retailer missed bottom-line estimates from Thomson Reuters in its second-quarter earnings announcement, posting earnings of 15 cents per share versus expected EPS of 16 cents. The company handily beat estimates for same store sales, however, reporting gains of 1.9 percent versus estimates of a 4.8 percent loss.

Shares of Ulta Beauty dropped nearly 6 percent in after-hours trading after the company announced its results for the second quarter. The beauty supplies company beat estimates from Thomson Reuters, reporting earnings of $1.83 per share and revenue of $1.29 billion. But its third-quarter EPS outlook — between $1.63 and $1.68 — indicated softer guidance than expected.

Shares of Broadcom fell nearly 3 percent in extended trading despite the company's better-than-expected earnings reports for the third quarter. The technology company beat estimates for earnings and revenue and posted strong guidance for the fourth quarter.

Twitter shares slipped nearly 1 percent during after-hours trading after the social media giant was downgraded to hold from buy in a Jefferies analyst note. The note said Twitter's "monetization is slipping" despite broad engagement, and declared Facebook the "clear winner" of social media.