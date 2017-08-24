    ×

    Apple will reportedly launch a super high-def Apple TV alongside updated watch and iPhone 8 in September

    • Apple is reportedly ready to launch a 4K Apple TV in September.
    • Apple is also expected to introduce the iPhone 8 and a new Apple Watch.
    • The 4K Apple TV also supports high-dynamic range (HDR), Bloomberg said.
    The new Apple TV is displayed during an Apple media event in San Francisco, September 9, 2015.
    Apple will unveil an updated version of its Apple TV with support for 4K content in September, Bloomberg said on Thursday.

    The new 4K Apple TV will reportedly be unveiled during the same event that Apple introduces the iPhone 8 and a new Apple Watch. Apple will likely talk more about its new software updates including iOS 11 and the latest versions of tvOS and watchOS, which power the Apple TV and Apple Watch, respectively.

    Bloomberg said the new 4K Apple TV, which supports content that's sharper than 1080p and requires a 4K TV, will also support high dynamic range (HDR) content. HDR content provides greater range between whites and blacks on your TV screen allowing you to see darker scenes much clearer, as they were intended by a film studio. Few sources supply that content right now, including Netflix and Amazon, though the latter isn't available on the Apple TV.

    Apple has yet to set a date for its September iPhone event. An Apple spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

    Read the full report at Bloomberg.

