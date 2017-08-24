    ×

    Commodities

    Hedge-fund industry's favorite weatherman says Harvey could cause 'historic' flooding in Texas

    • Dan Leonard of Weather.com is a well-liked meteorologist among hedge-fund managers and traders on Wall Street.
    • Hurricane Harvey is barreling down on Texas.
    • "Historic flooding from Houston to San Antonio is very possible," the forecaster told CNBC.
    Hedge-fund industry's favorite weatherman says Harvey could cause 'historic' flooding in Texas
    Hedge-fund industry's favorite weatherman says Harvey could cause 'historic' flooding in Texas   

    Hurricane Harvey is barreling down on Texas, and commodity traders are looking to figure out how to protect themselves and profit.

    The man these traders and hedge-fund managers turn to has become known as Wall Street's weatherman: Dan Leonard of Weather.com. He advises commodity traders from all over the country and warns Harvey is intensifying and speeding up. Leonard's updated prediction this morning calls for record-breaking flooding to occur in the southern third of Texas.

    "Historic flooding from Houston to San Antonio is very possible," the forecaster told CNBC.

    Harvey will become a Category 2 hurricane late today, according to Leonard, that's faster and stronger than many meteorologists had been forecasting.

    Tropical Storm Harvey is seen approaching the Texas Gulf Coast, in this NOAA GOES East satellite image taken at 10:07 ET, August 24, 2017.
    NOAA via Reuters
    Tropical Storm Harvey is seen approaching the Texas Gulf Coast, in this NOAA GOES East satellite image taken at 10:07 ET, August 24, 2017.

    Harvey was upgraded from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane by the U.S. National Hurricane Center at 1:02 pm ET.

    Weather.com provided us with this satellite link showing the formation of the storm as of 10:30 a.m. ET.

    He said, however, the impact on the massive Gulf Coast energy complex will be muted, calling Harvey "a double-edged sword."

    "The [hurricane] will curtail energy production and refining operations in the area, but demand for gas will diminish because the area will be cooler than normal due to the rain and cloud cover," Leonard said.

    The forecaster sees the storm stalling out over south Texas, drenching the state for four or five days.

    Leonard also says "there's a good chance the storm will turn towards Louisiana and re-intensify, giving the Gulf Coast a second hit."

    Leonard is calling for Harvey to make landfall near Corpus Christi late Friday. He said he expects widespread power outages and for wind turbines, which are heavily concentrated in the Corpus Christi area, to take a hit.

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...