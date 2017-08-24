FEMA Sending Supplies to South Texas Ahead of Harvey: NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is sending thousands of meals, tarps and liters of water to Randolph Air Force Base near San Antonio ahead of Hurricane Harvey's arrival on the Texas Gulf Coast, NBC Dallas-Fort Worth reported Thursday.

The military base will have about 250,000 meals, 77,000 liters of water and 4,000 tarps, the station reported. The supplies will be sent from FEMA's warehouse in Fort Worth, Texas.

The agency is working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in preparation for the hurricane, according to NBC Dallas-Fort Worth. The two organizations held a joint training exercise at Fort Worth Federal Center, and the Army Corps of Engineers will use FEMA-provided generators to help restore power to critical facilities if they are disabled by the storm.

The storm was upgraded to a hurricane with 80-mph winds on Thursday by the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC).

A FEMA spokesperson confirmed NBC Dallas-Fort Worth's reporting.

The agency's public affairs director, William Booher, provided the following statement to CNBC:

"FEMA, through its Regional Response Coordination Center (RRCC) in Denton, Texas, staff at FEMA Headquarters in Washington, D.C., and liaisons to the National Hurricane Center in Miami, is monitoring the tropical weather as it moves toward Texas and Louisiana. We are in communication with our state, local and tribal partners along the Gulf Coast, and stand ready to support them as they prepare for the tropical system. We have pre-positioned staff and supplies in Louisiana and Texas in advance of the storm. The supplies include about 250,000 meals, 77,000 liters of water and 4,000 tarps. These supplies are being moved from FEMA's warehouse/distribution center in Fort Worth, Texas to an Incident Support Base in Seguin, Texas, should those supplies be needed. FEMA personnel are on the ground at emergency operations centers in Texas and Louisiana to support any requests for federal assistance. Additionally, we recommend that people listen to their local media outlets to stay informed about the tropical weather and follow the instructions of their state and local officials. They can also download the FEMA mobile app for disaster resources, weather alerts, and safety tips. The app (available in English and Spanish) provides a customizable checklist of emergency supplies, maps of open shelters and recovery centers, disaster survival tips, and weather alerts from the National Weather Service. The app also enables users to receive push notifications reminding them to take important steps to prepare their homes and families for disasters."

