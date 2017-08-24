    ×

    Personal Finance

    Serena Williams’ guilty pleasure

    • The tennis star admits she owns "a lot" of properties and doesn't sell many of them.
    • As for choosing other investments, Williams says her primary concern is whether it's something she believes in.
    Serena Williams of the U.S. runs to chase down a return from Roberta Vinci of Italy in the third set during their women's singles semi-final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 11, 2015.
    Mike Segar | Reuters
    Like most superstars, a successful career has allowed Serena Williams to indulge in a guilty pleasure, although hers is particularly pricey.

    "I have the weirdest one, it's property," the tennis great admitted in a conversation with Maverick Carter in an episode of "Kneading Dough," a new series by JPMorgan Chase and digital media company Uninterrupted.

    Williams said she owns "a lot" of properties and doesn't sell many of them, "when I do, I regret it" — particularly one specific beachfront home in Florida, she said.

    Over the course of her career, the 35-year-old has earned tennis Grand Slam titles, Olympic gold medals and more than $84 million in prize money on top of a slew of endorsement deals and multimillion-dollar partnerships. She is the only woman to land on Forbes' 2017 list of The World's 100 Highest Paid Athletes (at No. 51).

    "If I believe in something, I really like to build on it." -Serena Williams

    As for other investments, "I never do anything if I don't believe in the product," she said. "If I believe in something, I really like to build on it."

    Williams works with a team that meets with companies and venture capital firms to decide on opportunities that make sense for the athlete going forward, although she also heeds advice from her fiance Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit, which is "kind of like a cheat sheet," she said.

    J. Kempin | Getty Images

    The champion athlete, who is expecting her first child this fall, said having a baby is opening new doors in terms of investment opportunities.

    "I feel like I can understand parents and especially mothers," she said. "I can understand even more companies, which opens up a whole other aspect of business opportunities."

    Williams shared the lessons she learned, a few financial regrets and her best investment advice in the latest installment of the "Kneading Dough" series. Earlier episodes featured Cleveland Cavaliers' superstar LeBron James and Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors.