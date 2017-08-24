Serena Williams’ guilty pleasure

Like most superstars, a successful career has allowed Serena Williams to indulge in a guilty pleasure, although hers is particularly pricey.

"I have the weirdest one, it's property," the tennis great admitted in a conversation with Maverick Carter in an episode of "Kneading Dough," a new series by JPMorgan Chase and digital media company Uninterrupted.

Williams said she owns "a lot" of properties and doesn't sell many of them, "when I do, I regret it" — particularly one specific beachfront home in Florida, she said.

Over the course of her career, the 35-year-old has earned tennis Grand Slam titles, Olympic gold medals and more than $84 million in prize money on top of a slew of endorsement deals and multimillion-dollar partnerships. She is the only woman to land on Forbes' 2017 list of The World's 100 Highest Paid Athletes (at No. 51).