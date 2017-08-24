Ever since the financial crisis, U.S. stocks have smoked international stocks, leading to a dangerous risk that your portfolio is suffering from "recency bias."

That's the behavioral tic that leads us to presume that whatever has been happening of late will just continue in the future. And right now that makes taking some profits in U.S. stocks and rebalancing your portfolio back into the laggards — a hard move to pull the trigger on.

Fidelity reports that investors have decreased their international stock stakes since 2009, and on average have less than 20 percent invested outside the United States.