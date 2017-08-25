Early movers: BIG, SBUX, TWTR, ADSK, AVGO, PSTG, SPLK, GME & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Big Lots – The discount retailer reported quarterly profit of 67 cents per share, five cents a share above estimates. Revenue was above forecasts, as well. Big Lots also posted a slightly-better-than-expected comparable-store sales increase of 1.8 percent.

Starbucks – Wedbush upgraded the coffee chain's stock to "outperform" from "neutral," saying it expects that comparable sales will outperform consensus expectations. That's based in part on the success of the Starbucks reward program and improvements in the company's technology.

Twitter — Jefferies downgraded the stock to "hold" from "buy." Jefferies said that although Twitter has broad user engagement, monetization is slipping and that Facebook is the clear winner in the social media space.

Autodesk – Autodesk lost 11 cents per share for its latest quarter, four cents a share smaller than Wall Street had anticipated. The software maker's revenue beat forecasts. Autodesk is in the midst of transitioning from sales of perpetual licenses to a subscription model.

Broadcom – Broadcom beat estimates by seven cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of $4.10 per share. The chipmaker's revenue came in very slightly above forecasts. Broadcom gave an upbeat forecast for the current quarter, but the shares are under pressure after an analyst with RBC Capital said being largely in line was "not enough for now."

Pure Storage – Pure Storage posted a second quarter loss of 11 cents per share, three cents a share smaller than expected. The business management software maker's revenue beat forecasts. The company said it was on track to achieve profitability in the near future. Separately, Pure Storage named former Cisco and Silver Lake Partners executive Charles Giancarlo as its new CEO, replacing Scott Dietzen.

Splunk – Splunk came in two cents a share better than estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of eight cents per share. Revenue also beat Street forecasts. The maker of analytics software also gave a better-than-expected revenue outlook, saying it was seeing wide adoption of its software across different regions and businesses.

GameStop – GameStop reported adjusted quarterly profit of 15 cents per share, one cent a share below estimates. The videogame retailer's revenue was slightly better than expected. Comparable-store sales were up 1.9 percent, surprising analysts who had expected a 4.8 percent drop. GameStop benefited from the popularity of the Nintendo Switch console, but the growing popularity of downloading games continues to hurt traffic in its stores.

Ulta Beauty – Ulta earned $1.83 per share for its latest quarter, five cents a share above estimates. Revenue was essentially in line with expectations. The cosmetics retailer posted a smaller-than-expected increase in comparable-store sales, however, and gave lower-than-expected current-quarter earnings guidance.

Fiat Chrysler – Fiat Chrysler said it would evaluate any inquiries about potential transactions, but the automaker had nothing further to say about reports of interest from China's Great Wall Motor.

Infosys – Infosys named co-founder and former CEO Nanaan Nilekani as its chairman, as the India-based IT services firm tries to calm a storm after the surprise resignation of CEO Vishal Sikka last week.

Amazon.com - Amazon would likely accept losses in order to build its grocery store market share, according to a story in The Wall Street Journal. That follows yesterday's announcement that its acquisition of Whole Foods Market would close Monday and that Amazon planned to lower prices. Separately, S&P/Dow Jones Indices announced that technology-enabled health care services provider Quintiles will join the S&P 500 prior to the open on Tuesday, August 29, replacing Whole Foods.

DuPont – DuPont will be replaced in the Dow Jones Industrial Average by the new company created by its merger with Dow Chemical on September 1. The new company will be called DowDuPont and trade under the ticker symbol "DWDP."