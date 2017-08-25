Egypt could be a pawn in the US’s North Korea offensive — if it had the foresight

The U.S.'s moves on Tuesday to cancel state aid to Egypt prompted suggestions that the Middle Eastern country may have become little more than a bargaining chip in a wider strategy to apply to North Korea. But analysts have suggested this could be something of an ambitious notion given the administration's track record.

The New York Times reported on Wednesday that moves to pull $95.7 million in aid to Egypt and suspend a further $195 million on human rights grounds could be part of a greater, premeditated agenda to indirectly target North Korea, a country with which Egypt shares strong diplomatic ties.

However, analysts have suggested that the strategy appears "too well planned" to have stemmed from an administration whose formative months have been dogged by failed social reforms, high-profile diplomatic clashes and mass resignations.

"These suspensions could be a way of the U.S. gaining leverage rather than burning ties, but somehow that seems too well planned to be part of the administration's agenda," Frederick Carriere, research professor of political science at the Maxwell School of Syracuse University in New York, told CNBC Thursday.