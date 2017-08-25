Hurricane Harvey is rerouting cruise ships

"However, given the severity and projected path of the storm along with potential challenges guests may encounter attempting to travel back to Galveston independently, we are strongly encouraging them to remain on board as we intend to return the ships to Galveston as soon as feasible," the spokesperson said.

Carnival will shorten both ships' upcoming trips. Passengers will receive a refund based on the number of cruise days missed. They also have the option to cancel without a penalty and will receive a future cruise credit, the spokesperson said.

Carnival Breeze was supposed to return to Galveston on Sunday. The ship is currently docked in Cozumel and will now stay overnight there. It plans to leave for Galveston on Saturday to be in position to debark guests when the port reopens, the spokesperson said.

Royal Caribbean's Liberty of the Seas is also scheduled to arrive in Galveston on Sunday. The cruise line is "still actively monitoring path and progression" of the hurricane, a spokesperson said in an email. The ship plans to leave Cozumel on Friday night and start its journey back to Galveston.

"At this time, Liberty of the Seas will keep her original schedule for Sunday's turnaround in Galveston, Texas," the spokesperson said. "Should we make any changes to Liberty of the Seas' itinerary, we will make sure to inform our guests."