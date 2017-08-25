Hurricane Harvey is rerouting cruise ships headed for Texas this weekend.
The Port of Galveston in Texas has been closed because a Category 3 hurricane is barreling toward it. Harvey is currently about 70 miles east-southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas, according to the National Hurricane Center. It is expected to make landfall late Friday or early Saturday on the central Texas coast.
Carnival Cruise Line's Freedom and Valor ships were supposed to disembark in Galveston on Saturday. They are currently at sea and "will remain a safe distance from the storm," a spokesperson said in an email.
Both ships will stop in New Orleans on Saturday to replenish fuel, fresh water and food supplies. Guests have the option to end their cruise there.