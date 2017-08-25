    ×

    Travel

    Hurricane Harvey is rerouting cruise ships

    • Carnival has rerouted two cruise ships that were scheduled to arrive in Galveston, Texas, on Saturday.
    • A Carnival ship that was supposed to arrive in Galveston on Sunday will spend another night in Cozumel.
    • Royal Caribbean's Liberty of the Seas is still scheduled to return to Galveston on Sunday, though the cruise line said it is monitoring the situation.
    People stand on seawall by the Gulf of Mexico ahead of Hurricane Harvey in Galveston, Texas, U.S., on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. Hurricane Harvey strengthened as it headed toward landfall in Texas, forecast to become the worst storm to strike the region in more than a decade.
    Hurricanes hit businesses   

    Hurricane Harvey is rerouting cruise ships headed for Texas this weekend.

    The Port of Galveston in Texas has been closed because a Category 3 hurricane is barreling toward it. Harvey is currently about 70 miles east-southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas, according to the National Hurricane Center. It is expected to make landfall late Friday or early Saturday on the central Texas coast.

    Carnival Cruise Line's Freedom and Valor ships were supposed to disembark in Galveston on Saturday. They are currently at sea and "will remain a safe distance from the storm," a spokesperson said in an email.

    Both ships will stop in New Orleans on Saturday to replenish fuel, fresh water and food supplies. Guests have the option to end their cruise there.

    Texas braces for Harvey
    Texas braces for Harvey   

    "However, given the severity and projected path of the storm along with potential challenges guests may encounter attempting to travel back to Galveston independently, we are strongly encouraging them to remain on board as we intend to return the ships to Galveston as soon as feasible," the spokesperson said.

    Carnival will shorten both ships' upcoming trips. Passengers will receive a refund based on the number of cruise days missed. They also have the option to cancel without a penalty and will receive a future cruise credit, the spokesperson said.

    Carnival Breeze was supposed to return to Galveston on Sunday. The ship is currently docked in Cozumel and will now stay overnight there. It plans to leave for Galveston on Saturday to be in position to debark guests when the port reopens, the spokesperson said.

    Royal Caribbean's Liberty of the Seas is also scheduled to arrive in Galveston on Sunday. The cruise line is "still actively monitoring path and progression" of the hurricane, a spokesperson said in an email. The ship plans to leave Cozumel on Friday night and start its journey back to Galveston.

    "At this time, Liberty of the Seas will keep her original schedule for Sunday's turnaround in Galveston, Texas," the spokesperson said. "Should we make any changes to Liberty of the Seas' itinerary, we will make sure to inform our guests."

    WATCH: Insurance pro says hurricane landfall brings unpredictability

    Landfall brings unpredictability: Allstate Senior VP on Harvey
    Landfall brings unpredictability: Allstate Senior VP on Harvey   

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    CCL
    ---
    RCL
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...