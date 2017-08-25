Physical gold might be the best hedge against global uncertainties – but it’s all about how you hold it

The Pure Gold Company: Investors buy gold in response to geopolitics 4:44 AM ET Fri, 25 Aug 2017 | 02:39

Gold's role as a 'safe haven' asset in times of uncertainty is widely acknowledged, but according to the chief executive of The Pure Gold Company, it's all about how you hold it.

Physical stores of the precious yellow metal could prove far superior to the other growing varieties of gold holdings, Josh Saul told CNBC Friday, highlighting its security and tax benefits.

"Physical gold is motivated by people who want long term protection. The benefit of having physical gold is that you have a physical store of wealth, plus there are also several tax advantages," Saul said.

However, this all depends on who you are and where you store it.

In the U.K., investment grade gold coins are not subject to capital gains tax, meaning that U.K. residents do not have to pay tax on any appreciation in the price of their stash. This applies to some of Britain's most popular coins such as Britannias and Sovereigns, which are produced by the U.K.'s Royal Mint.

But, in the U.S., gold is treated as a capital asset and a collectible, meaning it is subject to capital gains tax. This is also true of parts of Europe.

"Given what we've seen in Europe with regards to Brexit implications, a lot of our (British) customers are getting their money out of Germany, France and Italy, for example, and into gold, whether they're living in the U.K. or not," Saul said.

He also noted the metal's attributes as a hedge against unpredictable monetary policies, economic risks and cyber-attacks.